A JUNO Award-winning folk and bluegrass duo from Horsefly is up for another JUNO.

Pharis and Jason Romero’s latest record Sweet Old Religion is nominated for Traditional Roots Album of the Year 2019.

The 48th Annual JUNO Awards take place on Sunday, March 17th in London, Ontario.

Pharis and Jason Romero won the 2016 JUNO Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for their 2015 album A Wanderer I’ll Stay.