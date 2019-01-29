100 Mile House RCMP received 68 complaints and calls for service over the past week.

Over the past week, RCMP have received several complaints regarding customer accounts being compromised at the Williams Lake and District Credit union. Police say money was e-transferred to fictitious persons. The amount of loss is not known, and RCMP and the financial institution are investigating.

RCMP have also returned a number of items of stolen property over the last week that were stolen in the string of break and enters in the South Cariboo. Sgt. Don McLean says that this is an ongoing process, as investigators continue to contact property owners.

100 Mile RCMP arrested a male who allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Parkview apartments last week. The fire department attended the scene and confirmed there was no emergency. A mans name was provided to investigators and the man was arrested a short time later. He faces a charge of false alarm of a fire and has a court date of February 5.