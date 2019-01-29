The BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships got underway at the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel this morning.

The Brady Waffle rink hung in there early but eventually lost 12-2 to the Daniel Wenzek foursome, a tough rink out of Langley/Kamloops/Royal City.

Waffle gave up a quick three in the first end and then a steal of one in the second before settling down in the third end.

The skip then made a beautiful shot for two in the 3rd end, going through the port and hitting and sticking.

A couple of narrow misses in the 5th end led to a five and the game at that point.

They shook hands after 6 ends.

Eric Eriksson, the third on the Quesnel team, says they struggled a little getting used to the ice…

“The ice is keen, we have seen keen ice through our local curling club. What’s surprising to us is the sharpness of the stones and just how much curl they’re giving us. That’s something to adjust to.”

Eriksson says they played against a very good team and he thinks they learned from it.

He also admits to a little bit of nerves on their team’s part…

“Some for sure. You’d be not human if you didn’t have nerves but in the big picture it makes you grow. This is a learning game and we are learning lots today. I think you’ll see us catch on and apply that knowledge to future games.”

The Quesnel rink now moves into the B-event and will be back in action tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, there is an afternoon draw at two.

The opening ceremonies will take place tonight at 6-15 and that will be followed by another draw starting at 7-30.