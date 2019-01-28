The District of 100 Mile House has revised its fire mitigation plans after public input.

A special meeting of district council was held Monday afternoon to hear a delegation from the Evergreen Crecent area voice their concerns regarding the timber harvesting being done northeast of Centennial Park. Nearly sixty concerned residents attended.

The District has been removing trees from the area as part of the ongoing fire mitigation plan to protect 100 m

ile House should there be more nearby wildfires. The residents concerns included view quality, protection of habitat, and the methodology used to achieve community safety.

After the meeting, the district revised its plan to reduce the areas to be cut, and the view area along Bridge Creek will be selectively hand treated rather than machine processed. No further processing work will be completed on the south portion of the lot at this time.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says “council has heard our residents, and we will be making changes to our plans that will, hopefully, meet the needs of all concerned parties.”