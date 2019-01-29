The opening draw of the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships in Quesnel takes place at nine o’clock this morning at the West Fraser Centre.

The Brady Waffle rink from Quesnel will be in action against the Daniel Wenzek representing Langley/Kamloops/Royal City.

Eric Eriksson, Mike Pagarut and Dave Vatamaniuck make up the rest of the team.

A win and they’ll play in the afternoon draw at two against the three time Canadian Junior Men’s Champions, the Tyler Tardi foursome from Langley/Victoria.

There will also be a draw tonight at 7-30 and the Championships will officially get started at 6-15 with the opening ceremonies.

The men’s side of the draw is using a triple knockout format, while the ladies are playing a round-robin.

The playoffs are set for the weekend with the men’s and ladies championship games set for Sunday.