Winter isn’t over yet in the Cariboo despite the warmer than usual temperatures and lower precipitation we’ve received so far this month.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon, says we can expect the snow to start falling Tuesday night giving us a couple of centimetres and will ramp up 5 to 10 centimetres Thursday and Friday.

With Saturday being Groundhog day, we asked Sekhon what are the chances looking like of a predicition for an early spring?

“There will be some clouds around and a slight chance of flurries, again things could change and you might get a few breaks in the clouds that may show his shadow. However its not looking very likely for the Groundhog to see his shadow.”

Sekhon says he’ll know better come Friday.

Legend has it if the Groundhog sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if it cannot, spring is on the way.