Still with the courts, a trial date has been set for a 100 Mile House man who is charged in connection with a bank robbery in Williams Lake.

40-year old Christopher Swain is due back in court on October 21st.

Swain, who has elected to be tried by Supreme Court Justice along, was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in December.

He’s charged with one count each of Robbery and Disguising his Face with Intent to Commit an Offence.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a robbery in progress at the CIBC bank on Oliver Street back on November 28th of last year.

Witnesses told police at the time that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

No one was hurt and a suspect was arrested without further incident.