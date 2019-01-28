A date has been set for sentencing for a 100 Mile House man who pled guilty to Second Degree Murder.

48-year old Micheal Martel is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake at 10 am on May 30th.

Martel, originally charged with First Degree Murder, pled guilty to the lesser charge just prior to the start of his trial last week.

RCMP were called to a home on Norman Road in January of 2016.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of local resident 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos.

Police described the attack as “violent” and confirmed that the accused and the victim knew each other.