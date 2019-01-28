(Files by Brendan Pawliw)

A 26-year old woman from Prince George has been charged with aggravated assault following a strange incident on North Nechako Road.

According to the local RCMP, police responded to the call just after 1:30 AM where they found a female missing a portion of her bottom lip.

Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the lip was bitten during a physical altercation between both people who were known to each other.

Hailee Marie Kowalchuk has also been slapped with assault and failure to comply with probation order charges.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Kowalchuk remains in custody and will appear in Prince George Provincial Court on Wednesday.