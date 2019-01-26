The 14th Annual Family Fest will be taking place tomorrow (Sunday, Jan 27) in Williams Lake.

“It was started a long time ago by a great group of people,” said Family Fest coordinator Kirsten Stark.

“It started by Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and the Child Development Centre-that’s where they hosted the event when it first started all those years ago. I’ve been involved for about the last seven, and we’ve got some long term sponsorship partners and we’ve got some new ones.”

Along with the puppet shows, storytelling, and free snacks, the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy’s mascot Sir-Read-A-Lot will be providing a free new book for every child.

“He’s been the mascot for at least 10 years, maybe a little longer,” Stark said.

“He was actually given a name by a class at one of the elementary schools, and he turns up at as many events as he can, loves hanging out at the library, and just likes to promote literacy.”

Family Fest runs from 10 am until 2 pm at the Gibraltar Room.