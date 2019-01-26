The 100 Mile Youth Zone has a new name.

The rebranding took place Friday night as part of the opening of the Grade 12 art show at the center. Students from the art class were put the question what is culture to them, and the resulting amazing work can now be seen at the center.

The Cariboo Family enrichment Centers Youth Zone has been in operation for nearly 10 years, and it was time for a new name. CFEC supervisor of youth services Ryan Dugaro explains that “We felt that it was important that every generation of local youth has their own space to connect with.” “we Chose the name Raven based on a number of factors, ” he says. “Mostly because they’re smart and resourceful. They’re the teenagers of the sky.”

Several of the planned changes are already in place at the Raven, including a new mural by Jasper Pettman. more changes are coming in the next months.

The Raven Youth Activity Center mission is to provide a non-discriminatory safe space in the community for all youth with the goal of empowering participant’s lives, and to assist youth to develop skills to transition to adulthood, through connection, education, and referral to services and supports. It is open afternoons 4 days a week. More information can be found at ravenyouth.ca or ravenyouth on facebook.