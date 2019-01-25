The countdown is on to the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships in Quesnel.

Dave Plant, the Quesnel Curling Club Coordinator, says the process of transforming the West Fraser Centre from a hockey arena into a curling rink began at around 10 o’clock on Wednesday night….

“The city staff had done a fantastic job getting the ice fairly level, so we came in on Wednesday night and put a really heavy flood on and made sure it was good and level to start with so we come in the next morning and start painting. So we got in here around 12-30, one o’clock on Wednesday night and were back at it at 6 am the next morning and started painting white and it became a full day on Thursday trying to get the paint down and start cutting the circles out.”

Since then, the sponsor decals have been laid out, and Plant says the next step will be to do a couple of more light sprays before the final couple floods to get it ready to start pebbling and working the ice in.

The clock is ticking as the curlers will get some practice in on Monday before the start of the Championships on Tuesday morning.

The first draw is set for 9 am.