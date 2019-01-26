The Cariboo Winter Giggle Games take place today (Saturday, Jan. 26) at the 108 Mile Heritage site.

The Giggle games will feature many outdoor activities for families to get out and enjoy.

The idea of the games is to give families a chance to escape the January blues by getting out for some fun-filled events while raising funds for the 100 Mile Hospice.

The annual PSO grads versus the teachers hockey game will be taking place at the games.

The Giggle Games run from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.