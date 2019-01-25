100 Mile’s Army Cadets have two new officers.

Last night Brayden Fournier was sworn in as an officer of the Canadian Forces in front of the cadets and delegates from the area, including Mayor Mitch Campsall, the RCMP, and the presidents of Royal Canadian Legion Branches 260 and 261. Kim Baker-McIlravey was sworn in last December.

The two have been volunteers with the 2887 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadet Corps for two years, while they went through the enrollment process.

The Cadet Instructors Cadre are a component of the Canadian Forces, and are responsible for training and safety of Cadets.

The cadet program, consisting of army, sea and air cadets, encourages youth to become active, responsible members of their communities and teaches valuable life and work skills such as teamwork, leadership and citizenship.

Cadets are not members of, nor are they under any obligation to join the military.

The 2887 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadet Corps were formed in 100 Mile House in September of 1971.