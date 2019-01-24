The Tsilhqot’in Nation is receiving funds to support their efforts towards self-determination.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett announced Thursday that Canada has provided the Tsilhqot’in Nation with $205,000 through the Nations Rebuilding Program.

Made available for five years through Budget 2018, the Nation Rebuilding Program is designed according to Federal government to help indigenous groups build governance and institutions so they can take on and exercise their right including self-government and act at a nation level.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will be using the funding to take on greater stewardship responsibilities through their Ranger Program and build capacity within their Nation’s communities to maintain consistent Tsilhqot’in land management values.

The Ranger program began in 2015 within Tsilhqot’in title lands.