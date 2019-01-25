(Files by Cole Kelly-MyPGNow)

CNC is working with a top rated international University to provide unique experiences for their students.

Barney Glover, President of Western Sydney University (WSU), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the President of the College of New Caledonia (CNC), Henry Reiser.

Based in Sydney, Australia, WSU is ranked among the top two per cent of universities in the world. WSU is the first Australian post-secondary institution CNC has signed an MOU with.

The MOU provides a framework for the development of joint activities like programs within education related disciplines, engagement programs and activities focused on Indigenous students and communities, as well as the exchange of students and employees.

“There are a number of areas where we have mutual interests, in particular nursing students to come and spend some time here in a medical capacity and for CNC students to have an international experience in Sydney,” said Glover.

“We also have a very large first nations population and there are similarities in some of the challenges facing first nation populations in Australia as there are here in Canada, and CNC has a great record here in its relationships with first nations communities.”

Henry Reiser, who Glover described as “very persuasive and passionate,” was very excited about what the agreement means for both CNC and WSU.

“This is a lot of effort but it creates opportunity. We are looking for outbound opportunities for both our students and our staff.”