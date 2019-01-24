The Reach a Reader fundraiser took place in 100 Mile House this morning. The annual fundraiser for the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners For Literacy Society raises funds for the Society’s programs.

Society members and Free Press staff were at Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House taking donations for this weeks issue of the paper, which had been supplied by the 100 Mile Free Press. Literacy coordinator Lory Rochon says they raised a lot, but “a lot of people don’t carry change anymore. A lot of people would have given if they could tap.”

Early estimates say about $450 was raised.

Partners for literacy supports several free programs in the Cariboo to assist learners of all ages.