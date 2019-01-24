For the 27th time, Canada Post mail will be carried by dog sled over the Gold Rush Trail to Barkerville.

Before the annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog mail run can begin, mushers have to be sworn in which will happen tomorrow (Friday) morning at 9:30 at the main post office in Quesnel.

President of the Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Association, Rick Raynor, explains the reason for that.

“Our mushers will become official mail carriers. This makes it the “official” mail run so that the mail that is actually delivered becomes a part of the Canada Post system for the weekend delivered by dog sled.”

After the swearing in, stage one of the mail run will start tomorrow morning at 11 at Umiti Pit.

Stage begins Saturday morning at 11 at Troll Ski Resort with the third and final stage going Sunday morning at 11 at Barkerville.

A total of fourteen mushers will be taking part in this year’s event down from twenty that participated last year.

And where are these mushers coming from?

Raynor said they have some coming from California, Minnesota, many from Prince George, Fort St James, they basically come from all over to participate in this event. We also have a team coming up for the first time from North Vancouver.

The annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog mail run is believed to be the only one in the world where the mail will enter into the regular postal system to be delivered.