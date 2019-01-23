Getting up to date on what is happening across the various sectors and getting time with decision-makers.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says those are the two benefits from attending the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George.

Simpson says there has been an interesting shift in the conference over the years…

“From a heavy lean to forestry and mining to more LNG and energy, so that’s been an interesting shift over the years, and now today they were talking about super clusters of technology and high tech and its association with making our natural resource sectors more effective and more modern.”

The Premier is addressing the forum this afternoon and Simpson says there was a Ministers panel this morning.

He says he’s also made several other good contacts at the conference…

“Absolutly, already I’ve made at least a half a dozen contacts of people that I wasn’t aware who are working in areas that are important to our future forestry think tank process, individuals who are working on engineered wood product design, modular home manufacturing, even seed treating nurseries and partnerships between First Nations and licensees on creating these nurseries.”

The forum wraps up tomorrow.