$15,500 in donations was distributed to four not for profit youth organizations after the most successful season yet of Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake.

“It was really a good year,” said manager of community safety Dave Dickson.

“As I say to everybody it’s all about the kids so any donation we get, we give it back to the kids and it’s nice because we have four really good groups in town-the Blue Fins, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, and Camp Likely. The money we give them, they invest back into their children who will become the citizens of our community.”

Accepting a cheque for a second year for Camp Likely was Elmer Thiessen who said the funds will help them keep the entrance fees at an affordable rate for children coming to camp.

“Operation Red Nose is a fun thing to do,” he said.

“The volunteers that have been involved seem to want to come back year after year because it’s such a fun way of raising money.”

As well providing cheques to the not for profit youth organizations, plaques of appreciation were presented to the sponsors who supported Operation Red Nose.

Dickson said they traveled more than 8,000 kilometers providing 418 safe rides home to 886 riders this year.