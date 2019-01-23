The Williams Lake Fire Department will be hosting an information session tonight (Wednesday, Jan 23) as it puts the call out for new recruits.

“We’re looking anywhere from four to six people to be taken on this year,” says deputy fire chief Rob Warnock.

“They’re for paid-on-call fire positions that we have here. We try and carry 40 paid-on-call members and we’re down a few this year.

The informational session at the Fire Hall that will go over what it takes to become a firefighter and how much time it will take from your family starts at 7 pm.

Warnock says those unable to attend can give them a call at 250-392-4321 or stop in by person between Monday and Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Applications will be accepted until 4 pm Friday, February 8th. Applicants must be 19 years of age and live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District.

“They can pick them up at the fire hall here and it just gives us a chance to talk to the people when they come in too,” Warnock says.