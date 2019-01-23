100 Mile House District Council has endorsed an application for funding for the Cariboo Trail Sidewalk Project.

The application for funding is under the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Safety concerns regarding the road were brought to council by a delegation last September. Councillor Ralph Fossum says “It was a heated presentation, with a lot of people concerned about safety.” “It’s a costly proposal and now that we do have opportunity for a grant, now is the time to make the move on that project, so thats what we’re doing.”

The district would be funding 26 percent of the project if the funding is approved. Approximately $360,00 would come from the Municipal Infrastructure Reserve Fund.