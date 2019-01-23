A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man, accused of assaulting two off duty police officers with bear spray.

23-year old Aaron Smart will go to trial on August 21st in provincial court.

He’s facing one count each of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Robbery.

Smart was arrested back in August of last year, one day after Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at Walmart.

Police say two off-duty officers, who just happened to be shopping in the store, heard an employee yelling at a man accusing him of stealing a television.

RCMP say the man threatened staff with bear spray before fleeing on foot.

The off-duty officers say they then chased the man towards Highway 97.

One of the officers caught the man and he is then accused of dropping the T.V. before spraying him in the face with the bear spray.

The suspect then escaped.

It is believed that he had an accomplice waiting for him in a nearby vehicle.