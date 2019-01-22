The Williams Lake and District Credit Union is warning the public that cyber thieves never rest after approximately 60 of its members experienced cyber fraud attempts on their accounts.

“We just wanted to put everybody on alert that if you’ve got one of those passwords like 1-2-3-4-5 it would be a good idea to change it because that’s what they’re basically looking for-people that just have a simple password,” CEO Jim Zimmerman said.

As well as having a strong password, Zimmerman recommends that it is a good idea to change passwords on a regular basis and to monitor your accounts and immediately notify your financial institution of any suspicious activity.

He adds to be cautious about giving out any personal information online.

“These have been going around for a long time,” Zimmerman said of cyber attacks.

“I don’t think we’re given any special treatment here. It’s common through all financial institutions that they try these attacks.”