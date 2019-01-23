A South Cariboo man, arrested after a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle was found in his vehicle, has been sentenced in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

Dakota Ottie, 19 at the time but now 23, received a mandatory one year jail term for a charge of Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime, and terms of six, three and three months to run concurrently on the other counts that he pleaded guilty to back in December.

They were Unlawfully Occupying a Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

17 other charges were stayed.

Ottie also received 12 months probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

He and a youth were arrested back in June of 2015 after 100 Mile House RCMP received a call from a man who said that a truck had crashed into a ditch on his property on Canim Lake Road South, about 60-kilometers northwest of 100 Mile.

Police say they asked for Ottie’s drivers license and when he opened the glove box the officer noticed a box of ammunition.

A further search of the vehicle revealed the semi-automatic rifle, which was later determined to be stolen from a nearby residence.