Finding a spot to park next week at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake will be challenging as Interior Health continues developing the business plan for the redevelopment of the facility.

Communications consultant Kevin Parnell says as part of the process they have to test the area around the current site for potential expansion.

“So we’ve brought in a geotechnical drilling company for one day next Tuesday and they’re going to be doing a series of drill tests on the site just to look into soil stability if we are given the go-ahead to expand the hospital,” he says.

The drilling will begin Jan. 29 at 7 am and is expected to take the day to complete.

Because parking stalls will be impacted, Parnell recommends to plan ahead and arrive early for any appointments to avoid issues with finding a parking spot.

“There are nine different holes that are going to be drilled and there’s one of them that’s going to have the biggest impact in the parking lot so we’re going to get that done as early as we can,” he says.

“There will be an impact to the number of parking stalls that are available specifically in the morning.”

The business plan for the redevelopment of CMH will be submitted later this spring to the provincial government.

“That’s going to take place at the end of April and then we will be waiting for word on approval of the potential project at that time,” Parnell says.