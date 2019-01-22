An approaching low-pressure system tracking across the South Coast this evening has prompted Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for the Chilcotin.

“The area of snowfall associated with it is just going to clip the Chilcotin region,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt.

“We’re mostly expecting the snowfall for the southwestern part of that region with 10 centimeters expected tonight.”

Hartt says there were already a few flurries today in the Chilcotin region and that it will pick up this evening and continue through the night easing off tomorrow morning.