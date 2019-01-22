The Cariboo Regional District announced a change earlier today regarding the Area F by-election.

Emily Epp is the Manager of Communications for the CRD.

“For Candidates interested in running they now can submit their packages between 9 am on February 12th and closing at 4 pm on February 22nd.”

General voting day remains on March 30th with the advanced polls on March 20th and 25th.

Previous Area F Director, Joan Sorley, continues to serve as Area F Director until the by-election.

Conrad Turcotte was elected in the 2018 local government election but was unable to take his oath of office by the deadline following the election.