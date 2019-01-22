26-year-old Blake Johnny was sentenced to three years in prison for an aggravated assault and attempted robbery in which a single father was stabbed at a Williams Lake convenience store after picking up a jug of milk for his daughter.

Madam Justice Church delivered the ‘fit and appropriate’ sentence in Williams Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

She said with a credit of 522 days Johnny will have a little over 18 months to serve in prison.

Johnny also received a mandatory firearms prohibition.

He pled guilty to the charges on Sept. 26, 2018.

More to come…