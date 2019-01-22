A 32-year old Quesnel woman was struck and killed in a collision at 8:38 pm last (Monday) night.

RCMP say police, along with BC Ambulance and the Quesnel Fire Department, were called to a collision on Maple Drive near Kube Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Maple Drive was closed to traffic for several hours while and RCMP Traffic Analyst and investigators assessed the scene.

RCMP say the investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information has revealed that the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked cross walk.

Her name has not been released.

Police say no other information will be released at this time.