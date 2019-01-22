North American markets are continuing to feel the weight of nervous investors. The TSX is down 101 points to 15,252 and across the border, the Dow is returning from a three-day holiday down 188 points to 24,518.

The major cause is the International Monetary Fund’s recent downgrade on the global economy to 3.5 per cent for 2019 due to issues with trade.

The energy sector is also weighting the Bay Street Index as investors worry over a drop in demand this year. US oil is down to 52.35 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is slumping to 74.97 cents US.