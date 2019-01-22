BC Parks is giving young adults the opportunity to learn a diverse range of job skills while working outdoors this summer.

Now in the second year, BC Park’s Student Ranger Program is accepting applications for the 2019 season.

Stewart Walsh is looking after the program and explains what it’s all about.

“It’s a program within BC Parks to provide opportunities for students to get exposure to working in BC Parks. The intent is to provide some employment opportunities for people who are currently enrolled in an academic program and are intending to return to school in the fall.”

The program has expanded from Northern communities like Prince George, Fort St John and Terrace to now include our area.

“Williams Lake and Bella Coola, are the two new communities where crews will be located, and we have field officers and regional officers in those locations, so the crews will be based out of those BC Parks offices and will be working in Parks and Protected areas and the surrounding area as well.’

The Student Ranger Program focuses on a variety of projects, ecosystem restoration, invasive species control, trail building and maintenance, and outdoor education.

The Program was established with proceeds from the sales of BC Parks specialty license plates.

Applications will be accepted until February 24th and more information is available on the BC Parks facebook page.