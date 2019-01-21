A 100 Mile House man has pled guilty to Second Degree Murder.

48-year old Micheal Martel was facing a charge of First Degree Murder, but pled guilty to the lesser charge in Supreme Court in Williams Lake this morning, just prior to the start of his trial.

He’s due back in court on January 28th to fix a date for sentencing.

Martel was the accused in the death of 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos, who was also from 100 Mile.

She was found deceased in her home on Norman Road back in January of 2016.

RCMP released very few details about the case, including how she died.

Police did say that they knew each other.