A few global matters are likely to catch the attention of investors today and this week. In the UK, Theresa May will present her details on the Brexit Plan B, as the PM looks to form some type of deal before leaving the EU. Meanwhile, global leaders will be kicking off the World Economic Forum in Davos today, with the global economy expected to be a major focus.

China’s growth statistics released overnight continued to solidify concerns that the country’s economy is slowing down. Officials from China and the US are expected to meet next week to kick off another round of trade talks.

The TSX will look to continue its win streak today, coming off 11 days of positive trade at the end of last week.

The Dow will be quiet as Wall Street is shut down for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US.

The price of crude is easing as US oil falls to 53.97 a barrel.

The Loonie is slipping to 75.23 cents US.