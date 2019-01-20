A bomb report against the hall of the Williams Lake Fire Department was determined to be unfounded early Saturday morning.

Members of Williams Lake RCMP responded strategically with the Department at 3:03 am.

“The RCMP take these reports very seriously given they impact the City protective services including the police response,” RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said.

“We will continue to investigate these events and use every effort to identify the suspect(s) responsible in order to hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.