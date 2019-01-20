The executive director of Williams Lake Thompson Rivers University Campus and Regional Centres has retired.

TRU director of executive communications Darshan Lindsay confirmed Dr. Ray Sanders retired earlier this month after serving their Williams Lake campus and regional centres for eight years.

“Dr. Sanders has over 30 years of experience at colleges and universities, 25 years as an administrator,” said Cliff Neufeld, TRU Vice President Administration and Finance in a June 2010 news release announcing Sanders as the new director.

“He brings a solid background to the complex dynamics of providing cost-effective and timely services and courses. He has the experience to advance the comprehensive TRU Williams Lake mission.”

With Sanders’ retirement interim associate dean Bryan Daly is managing the day-to-day operations of the Williams Lake campus with support from staff.

“Daly has been the interim associate dean for Williams Lake since November,” Darshan said.

MyCaribooNow has reached out to Sanders and the Williams Lake TRU campus for further comment but has not yet received a response.