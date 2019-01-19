The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board and the Cariboo Regional District board have approved funding for several upcoming projects at their recent board meetings.

The CCRHD has approved funding funding in support of Interior Health Capital Projects, on the order of $894, 320. Funding of $3,241 was approved for Northern Health’s Telehealth project for the District of Wells.

The Cariboo Regional District board approved funding for several projects as well, including $1000 for the Forest Grove Cemetery Committee for landscaping improvements, $1000 for the Horse Lake Elementary PAC for bussing students to 100 Mile House, and a $25,000 grant from Cariboo Strong funding for a new storage facility for the Williams Lake Cross Country ski club.