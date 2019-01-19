A not for profit organization in the North Cariboo calls it exciting news after learning they were awarded a $10,000 grant through the fifth intake of the BC Rural Dividend program.

Secretary-treasurer Heloise Dixon-Warren says they will be using the funds to support the development of a community plan for the communities of Bouchie Lake and Milburn Lake.

“It’s going to be really, really grassroots,” she says.

“It’s going to be led by the community and we want to try to involve as many of the community members and groups as possible. Unlike a municipality which often has people on site or on staff that can do community planning the rural communities don’t really have that because we’re all volunteered based.”

Dixon-Warren says once some priorities are identified, they will then be able to move forward with some actions.

“Our particular organization is relatively new and it got established in November 2017. One of the things we decided to support was the establishment of a community planning team so our group was able to access the funding for the team which is made up of representatives across the community.”

Dixon-Warren says the project has a value of about $14,000 and that the maximum the province gives out under the Rural Dividend program is $10,000.

Also receiving funds is the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Lillooet and District Chamber of Commerce, North Cariboo Agricultural Marketing Association, and the District of Wells.