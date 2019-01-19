A date for general voting in the Cariboo Regional District’s by-election for Area F Director has been set.

“We’re looking at a general voting day of Saturday, March 30 and that means that our advance voting stations will be on Wednesday, March 20 and Monday, March 25,” said chief election officer, Alice Johnston.

Polling station locations will be announced closer to the date.

The nomination period for candidates begins at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 and closes at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2019. Johnston said nomination packages are available on their webpage and at the CRD’s Williams Lake office.

Conrad Turcotte was elected in the 2018 local election but was not able to take his oath of office.

“Joan Sorley was the past director and she’s agreed to stay on until the by-election has concluded,” Johnston said.

With a population of approximately 4,564, Electoral Area F includes the communities of 150 Mile House, Likely and Horsefly.