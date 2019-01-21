A date has now been confirmed for a Preliminary Inquiry for two people charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Quesnel.

43-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 33-year old Nathan Doucette are due back in court on April 11th.

Both are now charged with Assault and Break and Enter at a dwelling house with intent to commit an Indictable Offence.

Originally they were facing one count of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female last year.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 a.m. on October 1st, 2017 for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Police originally arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition and took her into custody.

There she was examined by Emergency Health Services and subsequently taken to hospital, where she was then transferred to a larger centre.

She was pronounced deceased the following morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.