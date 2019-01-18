RCMP have released information regarding an incident that involved a collision between a suspect vehicle stolen from Clinton, and a witness vehicle.

The incident occurred December 27th. The witness and his family found their seasonal residence on Canim Lake South road. The witness followed fresh tire tracks from the residence to another nearby, and discovered suspects loading stolen items into a grey 2002 ford F-150 pickup and trailer. The suspect vehicle fled, and the witness followed at a distance while trying to contact RCMP, but the vehicle disappeared. In returning to his residence, the witness encountered what turned out to be the same vehicle towing a trailer with an atv. It was travelling at high speed through a set of curves and basically sideways on the road. The witness was unable to avoid a collision. The suspect got out of the vehicle and was seen fleeing down an embankment toward Canim lake.

Social media reports have been providing wrong information in saying that the witness rammed the suspect vehicle, so the RCMP have provided this information to clear up public misconception of the event. Evidence found on scene by investigators is consistent with the witness account. S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen says “What is being stated out in social media is incorrect, The witness did not ram the stolen truck.”

RCMP say that two police dog teams were brought in along with multiple officers and a ground search was conducted, which led to another residence that had been entered. The suspects were not located at that time and the investigation is ongoing.