MPs hold emergency meeting on detained Canadians behind closed doors

Ottawa officials are meeting away from the public eye on efforts to free two Canadians in China.

The emergency meeting was requested by NDP and Tory MPs, but the Liberals wanted to keep it private, cautioning “lives are at risk”. The feds believe the men are being held in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei’s CFO. Another Canadian arrested in China on drug charges was recently sentenced to death.

Inflation not held back by dipping gas prices in December

Cheap gas isn’t holding back Canada’s inflation.

According to Stats Can, the Consumer Price Index went up two per cent in December, as Canadians paid more for holiday flights and the price tag on fresh vegetables followed an uptick in demand. This helped offset a slump in gas, as the price at the pumps dropped about eight point six per cent.

Crash involving Prince Philip under investigation by police

Queen Elizabeth’s husband avoided serious injury after his vehicle was flipped over in a recent crash.

According to reports 97-year-old Prince Philip was pulling into traffic yesterday when his Land Rover collided with another vehicle. Two women and a baby were in the other car, but no one was seriously injured. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.