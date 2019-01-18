It’s a busy sports weekend for 100 Mile House.

The 16th annual Remax Cup Mens Hockey Tournament gets underway at the South Cariboo Recreation Center tonight and goes until Sunday. 14 teams are competing with the first games getting underway at 6:30 tonight.

The 100 Mile Curling clubs 60th annual Mens Bonspiel also gets underway today at the curling rink. 15 teams are competing. The semi finals and finals play on Sunday.The bonspiel goes all weekend long, wrapping up on Sunday.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers take on the Doug Birks division leaders for two games this weekend. They are in Revelstoke tonight and tomorrow against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 30-5-0 this season. The Wranglers are in second place in the division with 19-13-1.