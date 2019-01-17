The Liberal MLA for Cariboo North is calling on the Ministry of Environment to meet with residents concerned about the gold fish in Dragon Lake.

Coralee Oakes says it is where they left off when they met back in 2017…

“The step that we were at was the Ministry was going to come back to us, we were going to do the data analysis from 2017 when we had met, and we met throughout the fall of 2017, they were going to do the analysis and they were going to come back in the spring, and of course we had the election and government changed, and since then we’ve had a difficult time having that meeting or getting that information.”

Oakes says a group of concerned citizens would like a watershed management plan for Dragon Lake that includes dealing with the gold fish.

Oakes says this lake is also important to the province…

‘This is a significant economic driver for British Columbia, I’ve stood in the house on number occasions and talked about Dragon Lake, not just from an economic and tourism perspective, but Dragon Lake actually supplies fish for many other lakes in British Columbia. It’s critically important that the Ministry comes forward and talks to the residents and elected officials about what options there are.”

There was a fish kill on Dragon Lake back in April of 2016.

18-hundred gold fish were taken out of the lake on the first day.

The gold fish issue also came up at this week’s North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee meeting.

A motion was passed to forward a letter from a concerned citizen to the Ministry requesting an action plan.