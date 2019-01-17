RCMP have released further information regarding an arrest made in frond of the 100 Mile Service BC office last week.

On January 10th, A man and two women were taken into custody regarding a series of thefts in the Canim Lake area and other offences. Two individuals have now been charged and a third is pending charge approval. Charged with multiple offences are Patricia “Loni” Fisher and Eric Fields, both of 100 Mile House. A second females name has not been released.

Fisher and Fields have been remanded into custody until their court date at the end of January.

S/Sgt Sven Nielsen says this and several other files are being actively investigated, and three search warrants have been executed by 100 Mile RCMP in the last two weeks.

The warrants resulted in the seizure of a large amount of stolen property, and Nielsen says they are working to present the information to the public to identify the property and return it as soon as possible, but asks for patience as there are literally hundreds of items