Battle Continues At The Top Of Quesnel Super League
Ray Blackmore’s Century 21 rink remains the team to beat in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
They improved to 8-3 and 1 with an 8-2 victory over the Child Development Centre foursome last night.
Two teams remain just a half game back at 9 and 4.
It was over early as the Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, destroyed Tolko 10-0.
And Ski Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, kept pace with an 8-6 win over Quesnel Lawn Care.
Other action from last night saw Service Electric knock off Karin’s Deli.
STANDINGS
Century 21 8-3-1
Billy Barker 8-4-0
Ski-Hi Scaffolding 8-4-0
Tolko 7-5-1
Karin’s Deli 5-8-0
Service Electric 5-8-0
CDC 4-9-0
Quesnel Lawn Care 3-10-0