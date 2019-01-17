Ray Blackmore’s Century 21 rink remains the team to beat in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

They improved to 8-3 and 1 with an 8-2 victory over the Child Development Centre foursome last night.

Two teams remain just a half game back at 9 and 4.

It was over early as the Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, destroyed Tolko 10-0.

And Ski Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, kept pace with an 8-6 win over Quesnel Lawn Care.

Other action from last night saw Service Electric knock off Karin’s Deli.

STANDINGS

Century 21 8-3-1

Billy Barker 8-4-0

Ski-Hi Scaffolding 8-4-0

Tolko 7-5-1

Karin’s Deli 5-8-0

Service Electric 5-8-0

CDC 4-9-0

Quesnel Lawn Care 3-10-0