Updated: The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association is one of three not for profit organizations in the region each receiving $10,000 through the fifth intake of the BC Rural Dividend program.

“We are very pleased and excited with the ongoing support of the rural dividend program for our communities and stakeholders,” CEO Amy Thacker said.

“This particular application supports a pilot we ran several years ago to address this gap in skilled labor for our tourism and hospitality stakeholders.”

Tourism industry according to Thacker is no different than the other industries in rural BC facing labor shortages and challenges in attracting the right skilled laborer to fill positions.

“This gap in skilled labor attracts our ability to give service and to expand products and to attract,” she said.

“So ensuring that our businesses have the best recruitment tools and opportunities to attract new people, young people, families, and skilled workers into the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast supports the growth and vitality not only of our communities but specifically from our perspective, of our sector.”

Thacker said as they know and have heard from the City of Williams Lake and CRD, there were transient workers and families that did not return as a result of the 2017 wildfires.

“That left a little bit of a bigger gap than we would normally be dealing with and we’re hoping to address that through some new innovative partnerships and tools.”

Also receiving funds is the Friends of Bouchie-Milburn Society and North Cariboo Agricultural Marketing Association.

The District of Wells is receiving a $10,000 grant as well.

