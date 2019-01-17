BEFORE THE BELL: TSX looks to extend winning streak; Crude dips on record high production in US
The TSX will be looking for more positive reports from US financial institutions to continue its winning streak today. The Bay Street index is coming off a nine-day streak.
In early trading, Asian and European markets were subdued by news Donald Trump may push for tariffs on auto trade from the EU in a move to strong arm a better deal on agriculture.
Meanwhile, the US is hitting record-breaking numbers in oil production to start the year, which is pushing back against global crude prices. US crude is down to 51.52 a barrel.
The energy-tied Loonie is down to 75.29 cents US.
ADP job statistics for Canada are coming this morning and later today Netflix will release its quarterly earnings.