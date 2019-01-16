It was Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s turn to get a little help.

This past week they were donated a 2015 Ski-Doo 550 sled which will go a long way to allow additional volunteers and equipment to respond, providing help to those in need.

“Somone had gotten a hold of the CRD in regards to donating a sled and at first we weren’t too sure because you never really know what you’re going to but this gentleman named Jason Earwaker donated us the ski-doo and it’s in amazing condition,” said social coordinator and team member Debra Bortolussi.

“We’re really grateful for it.”

Bortolussi said more than 10 ten members showed for a practice involving snowmobiles a couple of weekends ago, and that they didn’t have enough sleds for everyone as CCSAR owns only two ski-doos.

“I think his thought process was that it was kind of a pain to sell it and he (Earwaker) said even though he never had to use Search and Rescue he lived out west for a really long time, and there’s always just the comfort of knowing that we’re there and we have all this beautiful country that people love to explore so he donated it so it gets some good use.”