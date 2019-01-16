Quesnel RCMP are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police, responding to a complaint from a business on Brownmiller Road, say at least five parked vehicles were broken into and had items stolen from inside early Wednesday morning at around 5 o’clock.

Sergeant Chris Riddle…

“It is believed the suspect entered the unlocked vehicles and stole cash, electronic devices and other small items. One vehicle also had a wallet with ID and cash stolen. Quesnel RCMP has seen an increase in “smash and grab” thefts from vehicles, where the suspect smashes the window and reaches in to take personal items. Unlocked vehicles also continue to be easy targets for these thieves.”

In terms of what people can do to try to prevent this from happening, it’s the same old, same old…

“Quesnel RCMP would like to remind vehicle owners to ensure nothing is left inside their vehicle when unattended. What is of value to the owner and what is of value to a thief may not be the same; police have even seen cigarette butts being targeted inside an open ashtray. It is less likely for your vehicle to be entered if there is nothing in view to steal.”

Riddle says they would also like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.

Anyone with with information about the suspects or who has yet to report thefts from their vehicle is asked to call the Quesnel Detachment at (250) 992-9211.